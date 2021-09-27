Machine Gun Kelly is insisting that he wasn’t booed by the majority of the crowd during his performance at Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday.

Rolling Stone claimed that the rapper was “relentlessly booed” over comments he made about Slipknot during Riot Fest in Chicago last weekend.

“Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a f****** weird mask on a f****** stage, talking s***,” said MGK, according to the outlet.

Kelly has been involved in an ongoing feud with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor.

However, the artist is strongly denying reports that fans of the band hit out at him during Louder Than Life.

i don’t know why the media lies in their narrative against me all the time but all i saw was 20,000 amazing fans at the festival singing every word and 20 angry ones. https://t.co/hcjJ3LCfKU — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) September 26, 2021

Sharing a video taken from the audience, he tweeted: “i don’t know why the media lies in their narrative against me all the time but all i saw was 20,000 amazing fans at the festival singing every word and 20 angry ones.”