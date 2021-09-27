The co-hosts of “The View” are back at work after a COVID false alarm.

On Friday’s show, hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin were abruptly forced to leave the set live on the air after their COVID-19 tests came back positive. Subsequent testing showed that they had received false positives.

RELATED: Ana Navarro Speaks Out After She & Sunny Hostin Test Positive For COVID-19 On ‘The View’

Coming back to the show on Monday, both co-hosts addressed the chaos that ensued from incident, which happened just before they were set to interview U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

“It was really uncomfortable for my results to be release publicly before I even knew what was going on, before they were verified, before I was tested again and again,” Hostin said, according to Deadline. “And there were real life ramifications when things like that happen.”

She also revealed that her husband, who is a surgeon, was in the operating room at the time and was pulled out “because God forbid he’s operating on someone and he’s COVID positive,” adding that her child’s school also had to be notified.

“These are the sorts of real-life things that were happening, and for me it was particularly triggering, because not too long ago I delivered the eulogy at my in-law’s funeral,” Hostin said. “So you could imagine how I felt, thinking I could possibly be COVID positive, and my family could experience another loss, a loss that I don’t think my husband could handle. So I was relieved to say the least to find out that I was COVID negative, and I always was assured by the fact that I am fully vaccinated. And so even if I were COVID positive, I was convinced that I would likely be OK.”

RELATED: Ana Navarro Hilariously Shuts Down Trump Jr. For ‘Obesity’ Diss After ‘False Positive’ COVID Results On ‘The View’

Navarro, meanwhile, admitted to being flabbergasted when the positive result came in, saying on the show, “My first thought was, ‘Oh my God,’ because I have just spent the day with Kamala Harris’ sister, niece and brother in law, so I am thinking, ‘I’m Typhoid Mary and I’m going to wipe out the entire Harris family in one week. So I have to call them immediately, call your family because you don’t want them to find out from TV. Of course they had, and it shows you just how instant these days news travels.”

Executive producer Brian Teta apologized to both hosts, saying that “they were put in this position where they had this information put out on television and then to make it worse, it turned out not to be true later on.”

He added, “So it was unfortunate that mistakes were made but I can confidently say that we have very rigorous safety protocols, that everyone is regularly tested, and I am just so relieved that you guys are healthy, that everyone is healthy, and nobody was ever in danger.”