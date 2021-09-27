Click to share this via email

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Meghan Markle honoured Lady Diana through a stylish fashion choice during Saturday’s Global Citizen Live concert.

As Hello! spotted, the Duchess of Sussex accessorized her white minidress with a chic black blazer, black heels and a very special handbag.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, depart the Global Citizen concert in Central Park. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Markle’s “Lady D-Lite” Christian Dior bag was named after the late Princess of Wales.

Lady Diana was a huge fan of an earlier version of the bag, which was originally known as the Chouchou.

Diana Princess Of Wales carrying a black Dior handbag. Photo: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Markle’s bag is engraved with the letters “DSSOS”, which is an abbreviation for her official title, Duchess of Sussex.