Meghan Markle honoured Lady Diana through a stylish fashion choice during Saturday’s Global Citizen Live concert.
As Hello! spotted, the Duchess of Sussex accessorized her white minidress with a chic black blazer, black heels and a very special handbag.
Markle’s “Lady D-Lite” Christian Dior bag was named after the late Princess of Wales.
Lady Diana was a huge fan of an earlier version of the bag, which was originally known as the Chouchou.
Markle’s bag is engraved with the letters “DSSOS”, which is an abbreviation for her official title, Duchess of Sussex.