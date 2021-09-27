Click to share this via email

Global’s “Saturday Night Live” is saying goodbye to one of its stars.

On Monday, Beck Bennett announced that after 8 years, he is leaving the iconic sketch comedy show, ahead of this Saturday’s season premiere.

“Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life,” he wrote on Instagram. “I had so much fun.”

The comedian also shared a slideshow of photos from his time on the show, along with captions explaining each one.

Welcome to the cast! Aristotle Athari

James Austin Johnson

Sarah Sherman pic.twitter.com/n36tKsxhRE — SNL is back October 2! (@nbcsnl) September 27, 2021

The news of Bennett’s departure came on the same day “SNL” announced the addition of new cast members Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman.

Watch the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live” with host Owen Wilson and Musial guest Kacey Musgraves, Oct. 2 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.