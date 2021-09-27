John Oliver isn’t impressed with the behind-the-scenes drama at “Jeopardy!”

On Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight”, the host took an opportunity to slam the game show, as well as host Mayim Bialik, over the process for finding a permanent replacement for the late icon Alex Trebek.

Last month, Mike Richards stepped down from hosting and executive producing the show after revelations of comments about women and others from his past.

Bialik, who was originally announced as host of the show’s primetime specials, has also faced pushback over her past remarks on vaccines.

Oliver, while discussing the Biden administration’s policy of deporting Haitian migrants, compared the situation to the one at “Jeopardy!”

“It’s not great when our process for deciding who gets released and who gets expelled is as haphazard for finding a new host for ‘Jeopardy!’,” he said, according to Uproxx. “And by the way, great job so far, guys. You dodged giving that guy the job permanently, and right now, we’ve got somebody absolutely free of controversy, Mayim Bialik, a person I think is great because I don’t have Google.”

Oliver had previously commented on Richards’ departure from “Jeopardy!”, referring to him as a “smirking golf bag.”

Bialik is currently set to co-host “Jeopardy!” along with champion Ken Jennings through the end of 2021.