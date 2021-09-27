WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the season four premiere of “The Rookie”.

Titus Makin Jr. is saying goodbye to “The Rookie” after three seasons.

In the season four premiere of the hit ABC police drama, Makin Jr.’s Jackson West was shockingly killed off. The season opened with Sergeant Grey (Richard T. Jones) reviewing some security footage of Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and West being kidnapped by Sandra “La Fiera” De La Cruz (Camille Guaty). West was later seen being killed.

The premiere left fans shocked as Makin Jr. has been a series regular, and fan favourite, on the show since its first episode.

Following the shocking episode, “The Rookie”‘s showrunner, Alexi Hawley, addressed his exit.

“What I can say is that Titus was not coming back to the show,” Hawley told TVLine. “So we needed to do the best that we could to honour the character who’s been so primally a part of the show.”

The outlet also reports that Makin Jr. has been absent from social media leading up to the season premiere. He was also not present for any promotional interviews for the new season.

Check out some of the reaction from fans following West’s death:

