Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Coming-of-age has never looked so good.

On Monday, the first trailer dropped for Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film “Licorice Pizza”, which is set in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley in the 1970s.

RELATED: Maya Rudolph And Haim Sing Along To Prince In New ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Teaser

The film stars Alana Haim, as well as Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son Cooper Hoffman, along with Bradley Cooper, who appears to be playing real-life hairdresser-turned-movie producer Jon Peters.

“Licorice Pizza” — Photo: MGM

At one point in the trailer, Cooper’s character chide’s Hoffman for not pronouncing his girlfriend Barbra Streisand’s last name correctly.

The role is particularly noteworthy, as Peters also produced the Streisand-starring “A Star is Born” in 1976, which Cooper himself remade to acclaim in 2018.

RELATED: Barbra Streisand Thought Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’ Was ‘The Wrong Idea,’ But Admits ‘I Can’t Argue With Success’

Details of the plot are still mostly unknown, but Hoffman plays a child actor in the film, with Haim as his romantic interest. The title of the film is a nod to the defunct chain of record stores in ’70s Southern California.

The film also stars Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Benny Safdie, Maya Rudolph and more.

“Licorice Pizza” hits theatres Nov. 26.