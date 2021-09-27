Heather Thomson is reflecting on her return to the “Real Housewives Of New York”, admitting she felt “so dirty” after her three-day shoot.

The former housewife, and founder of the Yummie Tummie brand, joined David Yontef on the podcast “Behind The Velvet Rope” and opened up about quitting the show, again.

Fans of the hit reality series were thrilled to see Thomson return for a “friend” role on the current 13th season, but their excitement turned brief as the star quit filming after only three days with the cast. Current cast members include Sonja Morgan, Romana Singer, LuAnn de Lesseps, Leah McSweeney and newcomer Eboni K. Williams.

On why she quit after three days, Thomson explained, “I wish I had never gone back.”

“After that weekend, it was like, how fast can I get the hell out of there? It was so creepy. I was actually talking to Carol [Radziwill] in the car service on the way home… Like, I felt so dirty. It was, it was very dirty.”

She continued, “I felt like it was, I’ve said this to the higher-ups at Bravo, I thought it was dirty-producing. I thought it was self-produced. I didn’t like any of it. I didn’t recognize any of it. And it didn’t feel like the right decision for me. And that’s why I didn’t continue it.”

Thomson was a housewife for three seasons.

Season 13 of “RHONY” has been met with harsh criticism from fans and critics alike. The season’s reunion has even been scrapped by Bravo.

“I would recast the entire franchise and re-look, I would first, I would re-strategize the show,” Thomson said. “I would look at, as a producer, as a businesswoman, I can speak as an entrepreneur. If I got a seat at the table, these would be the questions I would be looking at all the ratings. I’d be looking at all the shows. I’d be looking at what the diverse groups are.”

“RHONY” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Slice.