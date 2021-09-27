Click to share this via email

“Free Guy” is showing his love for The Great White North.

The hit video game action-comedy starring Ryan Reynolds will be available on Digital from Sept. 28 and on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on Oct. 12.

In celebration of the movie’s home release, Disney created some key art honouring Reynolds’ Vancouver roots and ET Canada exclusively has your first look.

‘Free Guy’ Photo: Courtesy of Disney

The film follows a bank teller (Reynolds), who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, who decides to become the hero of his own story – one he rewrites himself.

The home release includes a number of special features, including deleted and extended scenes and a gag reel.

Reynolds, director Shawn Levy and the movie’s stunt teams also reveal the innovative process of creating the ultimate showdown between Guy and Dude.