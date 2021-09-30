Indigenous Canadian actor Michael Greyeyes has many things to celebrate including the rave reviews for his starring role in “Wild Indian”, playing Rainbird in the reimagination of Stephen King’s “Firestarter” and his new deal to develop films with Blumhouse.

The “Blood Quantum” actor is also looking to celebrate the future of upcoming Indigenous creatives.

ET Canada spoke with Greyeyes for the half-hour special, “ET Canada Presents – Artists & Icons: Indigenous Entertainers in Canada”, which shines a light on a number of talented Indigenous artists and filmmakers on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, Sept. 30.

“I’m tremendously hopeful [for the younger generations.] I’ve been in the game for a couple of decades and I’ve seen tremendous change but what I’ve seen in the last decade is extraordinary. Our communities are finally gaining access to platforms and ways of communicating that previous generations could only dream of,” Greyeyes said.

“I ask our youth to simply be strong, be unrelenting because that spirit is completely interwoven into our culture, our ways of knowing, our histories, our families. That strength is something I think the world needs. I think our stories hold hope and healing. As I look at the news and I look at the world around me I think we can use a little bit more of that.”

The “Rutherford Falls” actor reflected on his career and the path being paved for the upcoming Indigenous artists in the largely non-diverse mainstream industry.

“There have been challenges without question. Very often in my career I find that I was the only Indigenous person on a set that I knew of… I sometimes find I’m the only one from my community. I’m always engaged in a kind of dialogue,” Greyeyes explained. “Sometimes as an educator to say, ‘I don’t think this is authentic,’ ‘I don’t think this is correct,’ and ‘I think this is an example of misrepresentation.'”

The “Fear The Walking Dead” actor added that in recent years more Indigenous artists have taken control of their narrative and he finds that educating people is less his job. As an actor, he can focus on his acting instead of advising the people around him.

Greyeyes says that he tries to blend his Indigenous ways of knowing, being and doing into his work.

“I’ve been blessed by tremendous opportunities. I know that the way I was brought up and where I’m from finds its way into my work in countless ways,” he explained.

“I think one of the most important things for me is the idea of mentorship. Within our community mentorship is incredibly important. I value the artists that came ahead of me as they mentored me. People like August Schellenberg, Gordon Tootoosis, Tantoo Cardinal, Gary Farmer. All these incredible performers lent their time and their generosity of spirit to help me be introduced to how our culture and Hollywood connect.”

Greyeyes shed light on important first steps that need to be taken in order to work towards reconciliation, ahead of the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.

“Reconciliation to me is a very tricky issue. As I understand it, in this country the idea of reconciliation is essentially flawed. The reason why is from my perspective we’re being asked to meet in the middle where, like, there has been this history now would you come towards us to repair it,” Greyeyes explained.

“From my perspective, as a survivor as a child of parents who both went to residential school, I am stunned that I’m being asked to do additional work to meet people halfway. Until our country recognizes that things go beyond an apology, I think there has to be tremendous work done on the part of settler culture to come towards us and that is an act of reconciliation.”

The “True Detective” actor also shared some advice for non-Indigenous people who would like to be an ally to Indigenous peoples.

He said that Canadian Inuk throat singer Tanya Tagaq tweeted something that really inspired him.

Tagaq tweeted: “Everyone is an ally until they realize they will have to feel uncomfortable or get challenged or feel angry. It’s not going to feel ‘right’ to you to dismantle a thing that was invisible to you before. You are going to feel it’s not fair. That’s part of the work.”

Everyone is an ally until they realize they will have to feel uncomfortable or get challenged or feel angry. It’s not going to feel “right” to you to dismantle a thing that was invisible to you before. You are going to feel it’s not fair. That’s part of the work. — tanya tagaq (@tagaq) September 20, 2021

“ET Canada Presents – Artists & Icons: Indigenous Entertainers in Canada” airs on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.