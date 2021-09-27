Click to share this via email

Shania Twain is thanking Taylor Swift for the sweet shoutout on TikTok.

Last week, Swift celebrated the Canadian icon with the viral trend “Mama Said”, set to the hit by Lucas Graham, thanking Twain for inspiring her to break boundaries.

For Swift’s video, she hit back at the critics who claim “country girls can’t go pop.”

“Learned from the best,” she captioned the clip.

In response, Twain not only thanked Swift for the shoutout but she honoured her inspiration too, Dolly Parton.

“Thank you @taylorswift ❤️ I appreciate you!” she captioned the new clip. “Paying this one forward to another trailblazer 😘”

Swift later reacted to Twain’s post, writing, “I have ceased to be a person anymore I have exploded into a cloud of confetti hearts.”

The “Wildest Dreams” singer recently joined TikTok, gaining over 5.4 million followers since her first post in August.