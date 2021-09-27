Emerging country artist ANNIKA has teamed up with Canadian superstar Brett Kissel on her new single “Encore”.

On Monday, the Calgary-based singer exclusively premiered the music video with ET Canada, which sees the pair performing the slow ballad in a black-and-white stripped-down setting.

Shot when she was eight months pregnant, ANNIKA credits director Travis Nesbitt for bringing their vision to life, telling ET Canada, “Travis Nesbitt did a great job using lighting and shooting in black and white to convey the message and mood of the song. Similar to the song itself, we kept it simple but effective.”

In addition to welcoming her first child in 2021, ANNIKA was also named the iHeart Radio Future Star.

Speaking about “Encore”, ANNIKA admits she’s always looked up to Kissel as a performer and never imagined their voices coming together on one of her songs.

“This song is intimate and romantic,” she explains. “When I wrote the song, I never imagined it would be a duet with Brett Kissel so to hear our voices singing together in harmony is just amazing. For me, what makes the song so great is that it wasn’t over complicated by production or a big band. I’m thrilled that it still sounds similar to the way it did when it was written – simple but powerful.”

RELATED: Brett Kissel Drops Music Video For Latest Single ‘Make A Life, Not A Living’

ANNIKA adds of working with the CCMA Award-winner: “I so thrilled when he jumped at the chance to work together on this song and I believe his vocal talent brought the song to a whole new level. We had a blast recording in the studio, making the music video, and surprising fans with an unexpected duet from the two of us!”

As for Kissel, he echoed ANNIKA’s words, telling us he was very honoured she asked him to be a part of the love song.

“Annika is such a beautiful vocalist,” he gushes. “It’s a song that set up so well as a duet and I’m very lucky, and very honoured that Annika asked me to be a part of it. It’s one of those songs that I think will be everlasting as a generational love song.”

Travis Nesbitt / Jayme Lynne Photography

Fans may recognize ANNIKA as the lead singer of the CCMA-nominated country-pop duo Leaving Thomas, known for hits such as “Blame It On The Neon” and “Heart In Me”.

In 2019, the duo announced they would be parting ways and ANNIKA has since embarked on a solo career of her own.

RELATED: Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Dogs Star In Brett Kissel And Walk Off The Earth’s ‘A Few Good Stories’ Music Video

The “Drink About Me” singer also hopes people can take this track and connect it to their own relationships.

“If it inspires one more drink, one more kiss, or one more whatever it is – hopefully there’s one more..maybe even many more… with this ‘Encore’ playing in the background.”

Watch the new music video for “Encore” above.