Britney Spears and her legal team are speaking out against Jamie Spears in light of the horrifying new documentaries about her ongoing conservatorship battle against her father.

According to Deadline, Britney’s attorney, Matthew Rosengart, is seeking the immediate “suspension” or resignation of Jamie as the singer’s lead conservator and accuses him of “horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy.”

A new New York Times report and FX on Hulu documentary showed an alleged surveillance system that has been monitoring the singer’s every movement and conversation for years.

“Mr. Spears has crossed unfathomable lines,” the docs read. “While they are not evidence, the allegations warrant serious investigation, certainly by Ms. Spears as, among other things, California is a ‘two-party’ consent state.”

It continues, “As a result of these deeply-disturbing allegations, Mr. Spears will inevitably be focused over the next several days and weeks on defending his own interests not his daughter’s (yet again). And regardless of the outcome of the allegations, what cannot be genuinely disputed is how deeply upsetting they are to Ms. Spears and if nothing else, they magnify the need to suspend Mr. Spears immediately.”

Spears also addressed the new docs on Instagram, revealing, “I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true.”

“I really try to disassociate myself from the drama,” she continued. “Number one … that’s the past !!! Number two … can the dialogue get any classier 🤷🏼‍♀️🤓😭 ??? Number three … wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world 😳 !!! What can I say .. the EFFORT on their part 👏🏼🙄”

Spears will appear in court on Wednesday (Sept. 29) as the conservatorship will be up for review.