Benji and Joel Madden might be identical twins but Cameron Diaz doesn’t find them both attractive.

The “Holiday” star spoke to the “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” podcast about how she met her husband Benji through his brother Joel and his wife, Nicole Richie.

“I met mine through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law, I met them first and then they didn’t set us up but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other,” Diaz explained.



“I was like, ‘How come I didn’t see him before?'” Diaz said. Her business partner Katherine Power teased, “Which is funny because you saw his twin brother.”

“They’re not the same, they’re so different,” Diaz continued. “Even though they’re twins, they’re very, very different obviously.”

“I saw him walking towards me and I was like, ‘Huh, he’s hot, I haven’t seen him before,'” she recalled. “But then when I saw him, like who he was, that’s what made me really be like, ‘Oh you, you’re special, you’re the guy, you’re the hidden gem in my life.'”

The Good Charlotte musician and Diaz got married in 2015 and welcomed daughter Raddix Madden in Dec. 2019.