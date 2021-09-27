Jake Gyllenhaal opened up to The Times about a variety of topics, not limited to how women are superior to men and his recent comments on bathing.

After the hot debate of how often parents bathe their kids, the actor says his words were twisted.

“I don’t know! I think someone asked me about my bathing routine — which I found to be a bit invasive. And so my response was that I do it all, sometimes. And what I got back was that I don’t bathe. That’s OK — I’ve never been accused of being smelly. It’s fine. Of course I bathe. In the Luna Rossa scent, daily,” he said.

Recently turned 40, Gyllenhaal has become a devoted uncle to sister Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard’s children, Gloria, 9, and Ramona, 14, who he says are “truly, and I’m not just saying this because it’s an interview, two of the most incredible people. They come from a long line of incredible women and they’re even more incredible than the ones before them.”

Tired of only seeing them for dinners, he has invited the girls to spend extended time with him when his “sister and brother-in-law need a break.”

“Getting to know them and watching them grow up and actually sitting and listening to their experiences and the things that they’re going through,” Gyllenhaal said of their bonding time.

He credits Sarsgaard for teaching them about the outdoors, “So they find trees more interesting than phones, which is a rarity.”

Apart from being impressed by his nieces, he also names Greta Thunberg as an inspiration and Rachel Cusk’s essays, adding to the interviewer that he believes that women “are superior to men” in many ways such as they develop “a sense of mortality earlier than men.”