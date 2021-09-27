A new recounting of Meghan Markle’s wedding tiara drama is being told in Andrew Morton’s updated Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.

Ahead of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan was to be offered a selection of tiaras that she could use on behalf of Queen Elizabeth. However, the one Meghan wanted wasn’t up for grabs.

“In November 2018, just days after the couple returned from their successful tour Down Under, The Times reported that Meghan had thrown a ‘tiara tantrum’ shortly before her wedding because the tiara she wanted to wear was not available,” Morton’s book reads as per Yahoo!.

Prince Harry was “irate” over Meghan not getting what she wanted and allegedly, the Queen told her grandson, “She gets what tiara she’s given by me.”

Harry reportedly went about to “anyone who would listen” telling them “what Meghan wants, Meghan gets.

According to the biography Finding Freedom, Meghan’s first choice was the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara which Princess Eugenie wore later that year in October for her own wedding.

In the end, Meghan wore Queen Mary’s bandeau tiara.

In the royal wedding outfit display at Windsor, Meghan narrated how she came to pick the tiara– obviously without the kuffufle added in.

“When it came to the tiara on the day I was very fortunate to be able to choose this very gorgeous Art Deco-style bandeau tiara,” Meghan said. “Harry and I had gone to Buckingham Palace to meet with Her Majesty the Queen to select one of the options that were there, which was an incredibly surreal day, as you can imagine.”

“That was the one that I think as we tried them on stood out; I think it was just perfect because it was so clean and simple, and I think also at that point an extension to what Clare (the Givenchy head designer) and I had been trying to do with the dress, which was have something that could be so incredibly timeless but still feel modern.”