Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have called it quits after 17 years together.

In a joint statement to ET, the singer-songwriter, 35, and the actress and model, also 35, confirmed they have gone their separate ways.

“After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” a rep for the pair said Monday.

Adding, “The couple both wish each other well.”

Miguel and Mandi dated for 10 years before getting engaged in 2016. They tied the knot two years later at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California.

Just months ago, Mandi chatted with People about how she and Miguel managed to keep their love alive during COVID-19 quarantine.

“We were used to being around each other a lot, but then we were also used to travelling a lot,” she said at the time. “So keeping the spark alive was definitely something we had to stay on — because when you’re in different cities, it’s automatic to feel excitement [when you see each other again].”

Adding, “But being home [together] all the time, it’s like, ‘Okay, we have to find new things to watch, and to do and to read.’ It was a lot, but overall, we did great. I have no complaints, [and] am grateful for everything.”