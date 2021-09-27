Click to share this via email

Blake Shelton is pulling out all the stops to honour an injured police officer.

During his concert tour stop in Tulsa on Friday, the country crooner brought Officer Aurash Zarkeshan to the front row.

Shelton then dedicated his performance of “Nobody But You” to Zarkeshan and then pulled off a surprise for his girlfriend, proposing right in front “The Voice” coach.

15 months ago, Zarkeshan was shot during a routine traffic stop.

“A big congratulations to Officer Aurash Zarkeshan on his engagement,” a Facebook post from the Tulsa Police Department read. “In the words of Blake Shelton, ‘I don’t want to love nobody but you’.”

Shelton is nearing the end of his “Friends And Heroes” tour, he’ll perform his final series of shows in Michigan and Wisconsin this week.