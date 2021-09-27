Cody Rigsby is determined to hit the dance floor despite Cheryl Burke‘s COVID-19 diagnosis. The “Dancing With the Stars” contestant took to his Instagram Story to address his fate on the dance competition series just hours ahead of Monday night’s episode and send love to his partner as she recovers from the virus.

“First and foremost, I want to send all of my love, and thoughts and healing energy to Miss Cheryl Burke,” he said. “We have spoken a few times. She seems to be in good spirits and feeling well. But I have been through COVID and I know how crazy this virus can be and it can change at any moment, so just keep her in your thoughts.”

The celebrity fitness trainer continued, “The competition of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ must go on. I will be competing. How… is to be determined, so stay tuned.”

On Sunday, Burke revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 in a video to Instagram — which she shot in the morning on her way to getting tested and then after the rapid results came back in the afternoon — detailing her frightening experience.

“Unfortunately, I am on my way to take a COVID test, because not only do I feel scared and at a loss for words, I feel run down a little bit,” Burke shared in the first part of the video, recorded while driving in her car.

Burke added that she’s “fully vaccinated” and that she feels worried she won’t be able to perform her number with Rigsby, on Monday’s new episode.

The video continues in the afternoon, still in Burke’s car, and she reveals, “I have really bad news. I am positive, which means I have COVID.”

Burke begins to tear up as she explains how she’s been “feeling progressively worse” throughout the day, while waiting for the results.

“I feel so bad. I feel so bad for Cody, I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like s**t and it’s so overwhelming,” Burke says while fighting back tears. “It’s Sunday and the show’s tomorrow…. I just hope I didn’t spread it.”

“For those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s f**king real. I have to quarantine for 10 days, I’ve been ordered to stay home,” she continues. “I can’t believe this happened.”

Many of Burke’s fellow current and former “DWTS” pros shared their sympathy and support in the comments on the post.

Alan Bersten wrote, “Praying for you,” while Emma Slater commented, “Cheryl, sending you so much love.”

Peta Murgatroyd wrote, “Oh Cheryl, I’m so sorry!!!” Sharna Burgess shared similar sentiments, commenting, “Oh babe I am so so sorry and devastated for you. I can’t believe it 💔 I’m thinking of you and praying for you.”

Gleb Savchenko even sent Burke flowers in the light of the difficult diagnosis.

There is no official word yet on how the show will proceed with Rigsby and his planned performance, or if he’s been exposed, but Burke did take to her Instagram Story Monday to urge fans to tune in to tonight’s show to find out what the Boo Crew’s status will be going forward. She also informed viewers that even though she won’t be on the dance floor Monday night, fans can still vote for her and Rigsby.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

