The 2021 Polaris Music Prize has been announced.

2020 winner Backxwash had the pleasure of announcing that Cadence Weapon won.

“I feel like I’m dreaming,” he exclaimed as he answered the phone as his sister called to congratulate him.

“It was really emotional,” he said of winning. “It was a lot of hard work, a lot of struggles.”

With the Zoom ceremony, Cadence had ordered sushi which happened to arrive just as he was announced as the winner.

Asked what he would do with the prize money, Cadence said he wants to support the GoFundMe pages that are for Little Jamaica in Toronto affected by the LRT.

“I want to finish those GoFundMe,” he said. Adding that he previously used his work to support Black business grants.

“How can I use my platform for positivity?” he said of what he asks himself.

The shortlisted albums were:

Leanne Betasamosake Simpson – Theory of Ice

Cadence Weapon – Parallel World

DijahSB – Head Above The Waters

Dominique Fils-Aimé – Three Little Words

Mustafa – When Smoke Rises

The OBGMs – The Ends

Klô Pelgag – Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs

TOBi – Elements Vol. 1

The Weather Station – Ignorance

Zoon – Bleached Wavves