Dolly Parton fans are defending their icon.

Over the weekend, Parton joined TikTok with a video saying, “Why hello, I guess I’m on TikTok! I just dropped in to say that it will be okay…If I can do it, so can you … I believe in you.”

However, a day later Parton’s page is MIA.

Fans were upset, turning to Twitter to express disappointment on why she got banned.

“Okay but why is nobody talking about how Dolly Parton was banned from TikTok today? Her first day??? What did she do,” wrote one person. Another added, “Bruh, Dolly Parton barely started TikTok and now she’s banned,,?”

See more reaction below:

Dolly has not addressed what happened to her TikTok account on neither her Instagram nor Twitter.