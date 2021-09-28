Dolly Parton fans have been had.

Over the weekend, fans got exited when Parton seemed to have joined TikTok with a video saying, “Why hello, I guess I’m on TikTok! I just dropped in to say that it will be okay…If I can do it, so can you … I believe in you.”

However, a day later the faux Parton page was MIA.

Fans were upset, turning to Twitter to express disappointment on why she got banned.

“Okay but why is nobody talking about how Dolly Parton was banned from TikTok today? Her first day??? What did she do,” wrote one person. Another added, “Bruh, Dolly Parton barely started TikTok and now she’s banned,,?”

As it turns out, though, the account was a fake.

Speaking to “Today”, a spokesperson for the country star said that an unverified user had posted a video from Parton’s Imagination Library site and “doctored it.”

“Take a closer look…” they said, though the video had since been taken down.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for TikTok confirmed the video had been removed for violating guidelines around impersonation.