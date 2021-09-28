Click to share this via email

Dolly Parton fans have been had.

Over the weekend, fans got exited when Parton seemed to have joined TikTok with a video saying, “Why hello, I guess I’m on TikTok! I just dropped in to say that it will be okay…If I can do it, so can you … I believe in you.”

However, a day later the faux Parton page was MIA.

Fans were upset, turning to Twitter to express disappointment on why she got banned.

“Okay but why is nobody talking about how Dolly Parton was banned from TikTok today? Her first day??? What did she do,” wrote one person. Another added, “Bruh, Dolly Parton barely started TikTok and now she’s banned,,?”

Wait what happened to Dolly Parton's tiktok account?? I swear she just created it and now it's banned 😭 pic.twitter.com/VRHJf1RxQc — Andro 🎃🍂 (@andromedaACNH_) September 28, 2021

Y’all they have suspended Dolly Patton’s TikTok account for “multiple community guidelines violations” what kinda bullshit?? #DollyParton — C. Joseph Lee: Prepping for Spooky Season (@cjosephlee) September 28, 2021

Tiktok needs to calm down with the community guideline “violations”. They even removed @DollyParton of all people 😑 — Karen (derogatory)🌻 (@lilmisssweeti) September 28, 2021

Check out Dolly Parton's video! #TikTok https://t.co/eqDdSvglDW Tried to click like on Dolly Patton’s TikTok & it says she’s banned?? — Yaelle Glenn (@YaelleG) September 28, 2021

Dolly Parton joined tiktok yesterday. She's banned today lolol what it's Dolly. — tosca tweets world (@catatonichic) September 28, 2021

Tell me how dolly parton makes a TikTok and within 3 days it's banned for violations lol what? — PezLex (@PezLexx) September 27, 2021

As it turns out, though, the account was a fake.

Speaking to “Today”, a spokesperson for the country star said that an unverified user had posted a video from Parton’s Imagination Library site and “doctored it.”

“Take a closer look…” they said, though the video had since been taken down.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for TikTok confirmed the video had been removed for violating guidelines around impersonation.