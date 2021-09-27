Click to share this via email

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are bringing their relationship to the “Dancing With The Stars” floor.

The real life couple heated things up with a Rumba to “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur.

However, the judges were less than impressed.

“On a positive note, it had a bit of romance about it. Apart from that, there was very little I liked,” Len Goodman said.

Derek Hough added, “Sometimes you do a dance on the show that’s just for you.”

Carrie Ann Inaba felt the couple could bring more of their real “chemistry” to their dances.

In the end, they got 23 out of 40.