Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ariana Grande provided a bit of backup for Kelly Clarkson as she tried to win over Jeremy Rosado.

“This a dream,” Rosado said as he picked Clarkson over fellow coach Blake Shelton.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Shares Blake Shelton’s Hilarious NSFW Response To Report She’s Replacing Him On ‘The Voice’

In an interview afterwards, Clarkson thanked Grande, joking, “Sisters before misters.”

Rosado got a two chair turn with his R&B twist on Rascal Flatts’ “Here Comes Goodbye”.

RELATED: Carson Peters Gets Four Chair Turns With Don Williams Cover On ‘The Voice’

“That was incredibly cool,” Clarkson told him. “Nobody sings like you.”

“Hey Ariana, don’t you think I’d be a great coach for Jeremy?” Shelton said.

“Do you want my honest opinion?” Grande asked before she admitted she felt Clarkson was a better fit.

Rosado previously finished in the Top 13 on Season 11 of “American Idol”.