Amanda Kloots’ week two dance on “Dancing With The Stars” was a particularly emotional one.

Kloots and pro partner Alan Bersten performed to “It Had To Be You”, which was also her wedding song with the late Nick Cordero.

“We chose it because it was the song he sang to book the job Bullets Over Broadway, which is the show that we met in,” Kloots shared. “It’ll be great to dance to it again.”

She added, “This song holds such a special place in my heart, and our wedding will always remain in my mind as one of the happiest times of my life.”

“So much of your journey has had to do with Nick, but this was all about you,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba said.

Len Goodman added, “I love that track, so that helps. I liked it so much, I wanted it to go on a bit longer. It was so smooth, it was like butter on a hot muffin.”

Derek Hough praised them, adding how “enjoyable to watch” they were and Bruno Tonioli said she was “absolutely radiant.”

Kloots and Bersten earned a high score of 32 out of 40.