JoJo Siwa put it all on the table during week two of “Dancing With The Stars”.

Siwa and pro partner Jenna Johnson performed a Cha Cha to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me”.

Judge Len Goodman exclaimed the performance was “full of vitality and zest,” while Carrie Ann Inaba added, “You are awesome and you guys are so good together.”

However, Derek Hough did warn that they will be given less slack as Siwa has an extensive dance background, including “Dance Moms”.

Siwa was clearly also happy with what they achieved, squealing as they finished.

“Last week being the first-ever same-sex couple on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ made us feel so proud. Even though Jenna slipped we had the highest score of the night. That was insane,” Siwa told the camera.

In total, they earned 31 out of 40.