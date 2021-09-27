Click to share this via email

Olivia Jade put on beautiful Viennese Waltz during week two of “Dancing With The Stars”.

Jade and pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy floated over the dance floor to “Better Days” by Ant Clemons and Justin Timberlake.

“There is a purity to your performance,” judge Derek Hough said. “I’m really impressed with your performance.”

The rest of the judges, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, all agreed she did a “great job.”

In the end, she got a 27 out of 40.

During week one, Jade hit the floor for a Salsa set to Lizzo’s “Juice”.