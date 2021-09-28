Yes, Mila Kunis bathes her kids. Just not every day.

On Tuesday, the “That 70s Show” star is on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and in the episode she addresses the controversy around her stances on bathing.

First, though, Kunis hilarious interrupts Ellen’s monologue to take the job as guest host for the day.

“I’m supposed to guest host today,” Kunis says, to which Ellen explains, “No, no, you’re suppose to guest host when I’m not here, and as you can see I’m not not here.”

Kunis jokes, “I guess I showered for nothing.”

In the interview, Ellen brings up the controversy around not bathing, which was sparked after Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher said on a podcast over the summer that they don’t wash their kids every day.

“It’s so dumb,” Kunis says of the controversy.

“We bathe our dogs. Does that make people happy?” she says, but when Ellen asks if they bathe their dogs more often than their kids, the actress jokes, “Fact, yes.”

Talking about the podcast, Kunis says, “I know, this was blown…oy, yoi, yoi. Then we all started talking that we don’t bathe our children very often, and/or ourselves. Well, I shower every day, but I don’t wash my hair every day. Like, I don’t find that to be a necessity.”

She also jokes that it is her “intent” to bathe her kids each day, but that the day gets in the way.

“I wake up every day and like, ‘Today, ‘I’m going to shower my kids.’ And then bedtime happens, and I forgot to feed them,” she laughs, later clarifying that she was just joking.

Kunis also jokes about the celebrity response to the controversy, telling Ellen, “But apparently, The Rock showers, so congratulations, The Rock. You shower.”

She also says that while her kids may not shower each day, they do touch a “body of water” each day, giving examples: “Sometimes it’s the pool, sometimes it’s a sprinkler. It’s COVID. Who showered in COVID? We didn’t leave the house. Who cares?”

Finally, Kunis joins Ellen for a hilarious game of “Burning Questions”, in which, of course, the bathing controversy comes up again, asking about any other odd things about her.

Kunis reveals that her car is also very dirty and probably needs a good wash.

“Sometimes it’s so bad that’s I go through one of those drive-through car washes, just to give the illusion like the car is clean,” she says, “but inside it’s a dumpster fire. It is awful.”