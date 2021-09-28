Click to share this via email

Can this 13-year-old singer win it all?

On Monday night’s “The Voice”, the Blind Auditions continued with young Hailey Mia taking the stage to perform a cover of Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First”.

Right off the bat, the coaches were amazed with the voice on display.

“Good song,” Clarkson whispered, before smashing her button to turn her chair around, followed by Ariana Grande.

After the performance, Mia told the coaches, “I’ve been waiting ‘till I turned 13 to be on this show. And I’m so so honoured to be here.”

“Holy moly,” Clarkson responded. “To be this young, and have that kind of gift, job well done.”

Grande added, “I think you’re a phenomenal singer. And I could tell that you were young, but I didn’t think this young.”

Of course, Mia had to choose one of the coaches for her team, and Blake Shelton was there throwing his support to Grande, which had Clarkson hilariously annoyed.

Despite Clarkson’s pitch to her, though, Mia chose to join Team Ariana.

On Twitter, viewers were stunned by the young singer’s talent.

@NBCTheVoice omg Hailey mia is amazing and She is only 13!! #TheVoice — Lala Escobar (@LalaEscobar3) September 28, 2021

@arianagrande #VoiceBlinds Hailey was one of the best singer I have ever heard! 13 years old is so amazing! — Daylin Zavala💕 (@zavala_daylin) September 28, 2021