The star of “The Good Doctor” is now a married man.

On Monday, Freddie Highmore stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and revealed that he had recently tied the knot, after Kimmel spotted his wedding ring.

“I’m looking at your wedding ring right now,” the host said. “That’s a wedding ring, yes?”

“Yes, it is a wedding ring. Yes, I got married,” Highmore confirmed. “It’s funny ever since I’ve been wearing this ring people have been asking me if I’m married, so I figured, I should clarify it.”

Joking about Tom Cruise’s infamous “Oprah” appearance in which he excitedly professed his love for Katie Holmes, Highmore said, “But yes, I’m not gonna jump up and down on the couch on the talk show and express my excitement that way. I know that you do that in America. But I’m as happy as as a Brit can be and I’m married to a very wonderful woman now, so yes I feel very happy.”

Without revealing her identity, the 29-year-old actor also confirmed that his wife his British like him.

“I just still can’t get over the terminology and the vocab, like a ‘married man’ just sounds very old and ‘my wife’ sounds very possessive,” Highmore added . “We don’t really use that yet, but we just point to the rings and be like, ‘Here, look, draw your own conclusions.”

Asked if he’s okay with his wife calling him her “husband,” the actor said, “That sounds a little bit better. It’s just the ‘my wife.’”

Kimmel told him he just has to “loosen up,” to which Highmore replied, “It’s still early days. Thank you for the tips!”