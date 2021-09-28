The Kardashian family really isn’t used to being away from the cameras.

On Monday, “Candy Crush All Stars” host Khloé Kardashian appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and talked about what it was like for her after “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” ended.

“Since 2007, we haven’t gone six weeks without filming. So, this six months without filming is the longest I’ve ever had,” she said.

“And it was weird at first, but actually nice for a minute because we got to remember, ‘Okay, I’m not mic’d all the time. I don’t have to be in full hair and makeup all day long,'” Kardashian continued. “It was nice, but now that we’re back and going, I miss it. Even though we live next to each other and we’re all weirdly obsessed with one another, there’s nothing like being paid to be with one another.”

Corden then asked Kris Jenner, who was in the audience, whether she missed the cameras.

“I did a bit. Yeah, I did,” Jenner said.

“Oh, my gosh,” Kardashian responded. “She was pushing to start filming asap. She missed it like crazy”

Laughing, Jenner said, “I did. I said, ‘We have to start filming. It’s an emergency.’ And they said, ‘What’s the emergency?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, but I’ll think of something.'”

