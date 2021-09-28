For her second dance of the season, former Spice Girls member, Mel C (Sporty Spice) took to the dance floor alongside her partner Gleb Savchenko to perform a breathtaking Sunny Foxtrot to The Beatles song “Here Comes The Sun”.

The dance received high praises from the “Dancing With The Stars” judges, with Derek telling Mel, “You are a gorgeous dancer… so clean, so effortless.” While Bruno proclaimed Mel C has never looked better, Carrie Ann then made it clear that she adores “seeing this side” of the former Spice Girl. Meanwhile, Len cleverly referenced other Beatles songs during his high praise of their performance.

But all this positive feedback lacked in comparison to a pre-recorded message from Beatles member, Ringo Starr. In his surprise message, Starr states, “I just wanted to say best of luck tonight… I send you peace and love and all the best!”

Seeing this Mel C is clearly overwhelmed by this surprise message, but in all honestly who wouldn’t be?! The 81-year-old rock star continued on with his support by wishing the Spice Girl the best of luck. “I just wanted to say best of luck tonight and we are both from Liverpool,” he added. “It doesn’t matter where we live, that is where we are both from”.

The former Spice Girl was then rewarded with two 7s and two 8s for a total of 30 out of 40. But it’s safe to say no score can top a surprise message from Ringo Starr.

You can catch Mel C’s performance here: