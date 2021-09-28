A Celine Dion documentary is on the way.

Sony Music Entertainment and Vermilion Films have enlisted Oscar-nominated director Irene Taylor to conjure up a feature-length documentary about the iconic Canadian singer.

“I’ve always been an open book with my fans, and with her sensitivity and thoughtful creativity I think that Irene will be able to show everyone a part of me that they haven’t seen before,” Dion said in a statement. “I know she’ll tell my story in the most honest and heartfelt way.”

The untitled project has Dion’s full participation and support. The movie will peel back the curtain on the “My Heart Will Go On” singer’s life and career.

“Going on this journey with a legendary artist such as Celine Dion is an extraordinary opportunity for me as a filmmaker,” added Taylor. “Having access to examine her life and inimitable career, will allow me to create a multifaceted portrait of an iconic, global superstar, which I look forward to sharing with the world.”

No premiere date was announced for the documentary.