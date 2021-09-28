Even Maluma is not entirely sure how those Kim Kardashian dating rumours started.

Maluma lands the cover of L’Officiel Hommes‘ historic 100th anniversary cover issue. The Grammy-nominated Colombian singer talks to the publication about rumours that he and Kardashian had a romance.

“I don’t even know!” he says of how the rumours started. “We were together at the Dior show. I met her for the first time there. I was also there with Kourtney [Kardashian]. People just started talking about it. I don’t know why they started asking her that.

“Maybe because she was getting her divorce and everything, you know? But no, we are good friends. We don’t talk that often, but yeah, we are good friends and we always wish the best for each other.”

The “Sobrio” singer will star alongside Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon, Sarah Silverman, Jameela Jamil and more in the upcoming romantic comedy “Marry Me”.

“I got nervous,” Maluma admits. “I was there with Owen Wilson, too. That was my first movie, and it was a Hollywood movie, you know? When I went to the set for the first time, I felt that I was made for it. And well, working with Owen Wilson was difficult because he’s a big, big actor.

“But the first scene when we saw each other he was like, Wow, man, you’re doing amazing. For me, that was everything to calm my nerves. It was a beautiful experience working with Jennifer Lopez — she’s such a master. She’s got a lot of discipline. She loves having everything on point. I learned a lot about her. I’m not tired of talking about ‘Marry Me’, because it’s one of the biggest dreams I’ve had in my life.”

Maluma, 27, is a legitimate global superstar and the fruits of his labour are ones he dreamt up over a decade ago.

“I always wanted to be a global star,” he says. “People in high school used to laugh at me. And of course my family, I don’t know. They were kind of afraid I wouldn’t make it.

“Then I started working, and I had a lot of discipline. I feel like I had the keys to make it happen. I’m in the middle of the route, but it’s going to happen.”