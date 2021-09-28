Stephen Amell is proud of his body.

Over the weekend, the Canadian actor posted a photo on Instagram in which he appears shirtless in a pair of pink shorts while holding a copy of Gary Janetti’s book Do You Mind If I Cancel?.

But in the comments, Amell was hit with trolls saying that he looks out of shape.

In a Facebook post, the actor responded to the trolls with a message of body positivity, writing, “I’m 6’1 inches tall and 208 lbs. I’m in tremendous shape and I’m strong as s**t. I’m a 24 hour juice cleanse away from blowing the season 1 poster for ‘Arrow’ out of the water.”

He added, “Next time I post a photo in my hot pink skivvies, I’ll try and remember to flex!”