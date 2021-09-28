Two-time Grammy-winning country icon Alan Jackson is coping with a degenerative nerve condition.

Jackson, 62, opened up about his Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) diagnosis in an interview with Jenna Bush Hager for “Today”.

“I have this neuropathy and neurological disease,” Jackson said. “It’s genetic that I inherited from my daddy… There’s no cure for it, but it’s been affecting me for years.

RELATED: Michael J. Fox Shares Progress On Parkinson’s Disease Research

“It’s been affecting me for years.” Ten years ago, country music superstar Alan Jackson was diagnosed with a degenerative nerve condition affecting his ability to walk. Now, for the first time, he opens up about his health struggles to @JennaBushHager. pic.twitter.com/pPaHunRNNY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 28, 2021

He added, “And it’s getting more and more obvious. And I know I’m stumbling around on stage. And now I’m having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable.”

Jackson was diagnosed with CMT 10-years-ago. The “Livin’ on Love” singer assured the condition is not fatal; however, it can be debilitating.

“It’s not going to kill me. It’s not deadly,” Jackson said. “But it’s related [to] muscular dystrophy and Parkinson’s disease.”

RELATED: Billy Connolly Discusses Parkinson’s Battle

“I never wanted to do the big retirement tour, like people do, then take a year off and then come back,” he continued. “I think that’s kinda cheesy. And I’m not saying I won’t be able to tour. I’ll try to do as much as I can.”

Whatever happens, Jackson will always have his incredible music catalogue.

“I’ve always believed that the music is the most important thing. The songs. And I guess that’s what I’d like to (leave) if I had a legacy,” he said.