Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Heidi Klum is teaching her kids about one of history’s greatest painters.

The supermodel brought her family to the immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Hollywood over the weekend.

RELATED: Heidi Klum’s Teen Daughter Leni Dominates The Runway At Berlin Fashion Week

The “America’s Got Talent” judge snapped a mirror selfie and some videos from inside the venue, which offers a deep dive inside the mind of the renowned painter’s most beloved works.

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Los Angeles invites visitors to lose themselves in 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections.

RELATED: Heidi Klum Offers Hilarious Response To Her Accidental Butt-Baring Wardrobe Malfunction During ‘AGT’ Taping

Klum wasn’t the only celebrity to visit the show this weekend.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess from “Dancing With The Stars” also stepped out for date night at the exhibit.

The love birds shared a kiss under The Starry Night and also took the opportunity to practice their dance moves ahead of Monday’s episode of “DWTS”.

RELATED: Heidi Klum Defends Her Controversial Fried Spaghetti Recipe: ‘Don’t Be Dissing It!’