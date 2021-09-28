The love between Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow is strong.

On Monday, Paltrow celebrated her 49th birthday, and to mark the occasion publicly, her husband shared a lengthy and extremely touching Instagram post praising his wife.

“When you live with this woman, a few things become clear. There are the obvious things – that she’s beautiful, that she’s funny, that she likes things the way she likes them, when she likes them. That she is always busy – but also always has time for you,” Falchuk wrote. “But the two things that really stand out are that she notices. And she acts. A lot of people notice without acting. They notice. Then they complain or they gossip or they shrug. And a lot of people act without noticing. Sometimes it’s helpful, but that is a dangerous way to act. Because you’re usually just acting for yourself.”

He went on to write, “She will notice that birthdays matter and so she will always show up to your party with a great gift. She will notice that you worked hard on something and she will amplify your work with whatever credibility she was earned. She will also notice if you are driving like an a**hole and act using her swear words and middle finger. I could go on and on. Really. Today is Gwyneth’s birthday. So today we notice her like she notices us every day. And we celebrate her because if anyone deserves to be celebrated it’s you, Gwyneth. Happy birthday. ❤️”

Paltrow and Falchuk began dating in 2014 after meeting on the set of “Glee” in 2010. They tied the knot in 2018.