Keanu Reeves has a lot of action in store for movie fans.

Reeves will star in two upcoming action blockbusters: “The Matrix Resurrections” and “John Wick 4”. The Canadian actor caught up with “Today” to give an update on both projects. When it comes to the latest instalment of “The Matrix”, Reeves promises a soul that matches its action.

“It’s pretty astounding. It’s a beautiful film, a love story, an action, and it’s full of ideas,” Reeves said. “It’s a ‘Matrix’ film. Lana Wachowski is the director, visionary and writer. It was really something special for me personally and creatively to be involved.

“There are a lot of beautiful images and cinema and food for thought. It’s a ‘Matrix’ film. It’s kind of confronting who we are and what’s going on. Searching for the best of ourselves.”

Reeves expressed his enthusiasm over crazy action scenes being filmed for the new “John Wick” movie.

“We’re going for it. There are some really amazing ‘John Wick’ action and new characters,” he shared. “It’s been really fun to be playing the role again and to be telling this story.

“We’re opening up the world and we’re right now we’re shooting this crazy fight scene in the middle of traffic.”

“The Matrix Resurrections” premieres Dec. 22, 2021; meanwhile, “John Wick 4” will hit theatres on May 27, 2022.