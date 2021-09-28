The star of the original “Super Mario Bros.” movie has a bone to pick with the new one.

Last week, the voice cast was announced for the upcoming animated movie based on the classic Nintendo video game, including Chris Pratt as Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi.

On Twitter, John Leguizamo, who played Luigi opposite Bob Hoskins in the original live-action film from 1993, reacted to the news about the reboot, expressing his excitement, but offering some criticism.

“But too bad they went all white! No Latinx in the leads! Groundbreaking color-blind casting in original!” he wrote.

Back in 2013, marking the 20th anniversary of the original film, Leguizamo defended the notorious flop, saying, “We made a lot of mistakes, but I’m proud of the movie in retrospect.”

Along with Pratt and Day, the new animated “Super Mario Bros.” will also star Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.