Drew Barrymore will always appreciate Steven Spielberg looking out for her.

A young Barrymore and Spielberg worked together on “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”. The longtime actress caught up with “Armchair Expert” podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman and revealed how she models her parenting after Spielberg’s, in part.

“I want them to be kids. And I don’t put my kids on social media, I’m like a f**king Doberman about them,” Barrymore said of keeping her children’s identities offline. “They watch TikTok, they love social media.

“They get in a bad mood when they realize they won’t be put on camera, but they know good god**n well why, because I’m like, ‘I want you to be kids!'”

She credits Spielberg, her godfather, for her parenthood philosophies.

"[Spielberg] single-handedly changed my life. He was also someone who I didn't realize until I was older was also very fatherly," she recalled. "He calls me his first kid… He was appalled by me wearing red lipstick or when I did Playboy.

“He didn’t like me acting older than my age,” Barrymore added. “And that is how a parent is supposed to make you feel! No one ever made me feel that way, and I didn’t even understand it when I was growing up, and now I’m like God, you really were the only fatherly person in my life.”

In fact, some of the comparisons between Barrymore and Spielberg’s parenting are quite direct.