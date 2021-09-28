Matt James had fans “levitating” as he showed off his ripped physique during week 2 of “Dancing With The Stars.”

The former “Bachelor” opened the show with a sizzling Samba to the hit Dua Lipa track and quickly ripped off his shirt while shimmying across the ballroom with his pro partner, Lindsay Arnold.

Although judge Bruno Tonioli was left speechless, Len Goodman had a lot to say about James’ performance.

“Instead of worrying about taking off your shirt, which was totally unnecessary, you would have been better served working once again on your hips. They are nonexistent. Honestly, your hips are allergic to music — work on your hips!” Goodman exclaimed.

Both Derek Hough and Carrie Ann Inaba echoed Goodman’s statement and emphasized that the 29-year-old needs more “hip action” in the future.

James’ and Arnold’s Samba earned them a score of 22 out of 40, two points less than last week’s Cha Cha. The pair tied for 13th place on the leaderboard at the end of Monday’s episode.

However, Bachelor Nation had his back and was kept him safe from elimination.

Check out James’ Samba above.