The Old West is getting a whole new spin.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted a brand new trailer for the upcoming western “The Harder They Fall”, starring Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba.

Photo: Netflix

“When outlaw Nat Love (Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge,” the official description reads.

Photo: DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

“Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally,” the description continues. “Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including ‘Treacherous’ Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.

Photo: DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

The trailer shows off the film’s action-packed gunplay, including a sequence where King leads a crew to break Elba out of jail during a train ride.

Directed by Jeymes Samuel, the film also features Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole and more.

“The Harder They Fall” hits theatres Oct. 22 and Netflix on Nov. 3.