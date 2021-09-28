Kylie Jenner is a makeup mogul, reality superstar and social influencer extraordinaire; however, motherhood might just be her real calling.

Jenner, 24, shares daughter Stormi, 3, with rapper Travis Scott. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star recently caught up with ELLE and dished on her experiences as a parent.

“Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do,” she told the publication. “Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years.

“Be gentle with yourself. Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time!”

Jenner confirmed earlier this month that she and Scott are expecting a second baby.