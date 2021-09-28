Margaret Qualley is standing by FKA twigs amid the latter’s sexual battery allegations against Shia LaBeouf.

Qualley and LaBeouf dated from approximately December 2020 to January 2021. During that time, FKA filed a lawsuit against her ex LaBeouf, citing sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

Earlier this year, Qualley thanked twigs for speaking out. The “Fosse/Verdon” actress elaborates on her “thank you” post in a new interview for Harper’s Bazaar’s October 2021 issue.

“It was important to me for her to know that I believe her,” Qualley tells the publication. “And it’s as simple as that.”

Qualley also dishes on her relationship goals.

“I’ve always dreamt of getting married. There’s a girly-girl part of me that’s thought about what my wedding would be like,” she says, big, drunken, with a dress that’s not too long, so she can dance, she adds. “And I’ve dreamt of having kids. I’m a real romantic in that way.”