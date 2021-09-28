Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are expanding their fashion line, The Row.

In a new spread for W Magazine‘s The Originals Issue, the famous fashion designer sisters, both 35, launched their first-ever kids capsule collection, featuring gender-neutral clothing for youngsters.

“The items have to have a sense of practicality, ease, and comfort,” Mary-Kate explained to the mag. “We think of this for our main collections, but it’s even more important for kids. Over the past 10 years, we’ve personalized cashmere onesie and blanket sets for our clients and friends who have had kids. We wanted to explore that in a bigger way.”

Photo: The Row/W Magazine

Ashley added, “Kids are the heart of creativity…They should be able to pick and choose what they want to wear, no matter what.”

On making the decision to launch children’s clothing, Ashley explained, “We started the Row with a T-shirt…This collection was started in a similar way—we are focusing on the basics and building from there.”

The collection, which is made up of cashmere pants, crewnecks, belted cardigans, hats and velvet slip-ons, ranges in size from 2 to 10 years and will be priced between $390 to $790.

Proceeds will be donated to charities in Los Angeles, New York and London that support children’s health, education and well-being.

“The plan is to create a program that gives back in a significant and meaningful way,” Ashley said of the charitable component.

The Row will launch the line in stores at the end of the month.