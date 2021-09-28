Click to share this via email

The stars are out in force as “No Time To Die” finally makes its highly anticipated debut at Britain’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday.

Daniel Craig, who takes on the role of James Bond for the fifth and final time, will lead co-stars Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris on the red carpet.

Clarence House confirmed that Prince Charles and Camilla, and Prince William and Kate, are attending the premiere.

Billie Eilish, who sings the movie’s theme tune, is also expected to step out for the event along with healthcare workers and members of the armed forces.

The movie was originally set for release in April 2020, but was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No Time To Die” will hit cinemas later in the week.