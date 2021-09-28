In another timeline, “Zoolander” might have turned out very different.

Speaking to Esquire, director and star Ben Stiller revealed that the character of Hansel, memorably played by Owen Wilson, almost went to another actor.

As he explains, while Wilson was the first choice for the part, at the time it seemed like he would not be available for the time of the shoot, so auditions were held.

“The only one that I remember clearly was a young Jake Gyllenhaal doing this wide-eyed version of Hansel that was really funny,” Stiller recalls.

In the end, though, the schedules worked out and Wilson ended up playing the role to perfection.

Stiller also revealed that Andy Dick auditioned for the part of Mugatu, which eventually went to Will Ferrell.

“Andy Dick was supposed to play Mugatu,” he said, adding that the shooting scheduled conflicted with a sitcom. “Now it’s impossible for me to picture anybody but Will doing it.”