Meghan McCain is hitting back at her critics.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the former “The View” co-host, 36, slammed the trolls on social media who allegedly criticize her openness about losing her father, Sen. John McCain.

“The stupidest part of my life is being a receptacle for everyone in the world who has severe daddy issues they haven’t dealt with purging their insanity onto me because I loved mine so much and yes – answer questions about him whenever I’m asked,” she wrote on Twitter.

Adding, “A LOT of you need therapy.”

In a second tweet, Meghan wrote, “Imagine being bullied by people for loving your deceased parent so much.”

John McCain died in 2018 after a long battle with brain cancer.

Meghan has been very candid about his death, even admitting last year that grieving has been “harder than I thought it would be.”

“We talked a few times a day and I miss his laugh and dark sense of humour the most,” she tweeted at the time. “Grief doesn’t get easier but in my experience the pain does get quieter in time. I still wake up every day missing him.”