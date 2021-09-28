Click to share this via email

Sandwiches are serious business for Jon Stewart.

On Monday night, the host of the brand new “The Problem With Jon Stewart” appeared on Global’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”.

Instead of the usual banter, Colbert decided to put his old colleague through “The Colbert Questionert”, firing off a series of questions to get Stewart’s take, but he got more than he bargained for when he asked, “What is the best sandwich?”

“You can’t answer that question in terms of a particular sandwich,” Stewart began. “The best sandwich is one that understand the bread-to-ingredient ratio.”

When Colbert suggested, “So you can’t do a hoagie.”

“Can’t do a hoagie?” Stewart responded, completely shocked. “Are you an American? Of course you can do a hoagie.”

“That’s a big bun, man,” Colbert said.

Even more shocked, Stewart answered, “It’s not a big — Stephen have you had a sandwich?”

In part 2 of the “Questionert”, Stewart opined on the issue of sea life, revealing his belief that fish aren’t even animals.

Asked what the scariest animal is, Stewart said, “Scariest animal. So it’s gotta be land animal, not something from the sea.”

Colbert responded, “Animals from the sea are still animals, Jon.”

But his guest was having none of it, telling the host, “They’re not. They’re fish,” later adding, “You know what I just realized? I’m just a crazy old man off the street.”